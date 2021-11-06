PHOTOS: Rupali Ganguly wishes fans 'Happy Bhai Dooj' as she celebrates the festival with her brother

From small fights to sharing secrets, siblings play important role in anyone’s life. They complete our childhood. Every year, the festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. It is very much similar to Raksha Bandhan. The festival is celebrated across the country. Rupali Ganguly has celebrated the festival with her brother Vijay Ganguly and shared the pictures on Instagram. The Anupamaa actress has also extended warm wishes to her fans.

In the pictures, Rupali is seen wearing a black and red saree with her hair open. She has styled her outfit with Kundan jewellery and gold bangles. The actress has not applied much makeup and is looking very beautiful. In the second picture, she is seen posing with her brother and son. She wrote, “My Baby Brother. Happy Bhai Dooj. The Best Maamu ever @vijayganguly. Wishing u all a very Happy Bhai Dooj.” Fans also wished her the same.

In this festival, sisters pray for the long life and safety of the brothers. It is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha. This falls on the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

Coming to the show Anupamaa, the current track is focusing on Anupama who has left the Shah house and started her own life. She has now taken a rented accommodation and left behind all the things. While Vanraj, Kavya and Baa are still against her happiness. It will be interesting to see how Kavya manipulates Baa and Vanraj and will she be successful?

