PHOTOS: Sana Khan looks dreamy in lavender as she spends time with hubby at the beach

Bigg Boss 6 contestant and former actress Sana Khan is deemed as one of the most enchanting and talented actresses of the television industry. She has been part of numerous TV shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, and numerous others. The actress left acting right after her marriage to Anas Saiyad. But she is very active on social media and often shares pictures of herself at different places she visits. She has recently shared a gorgeous picture of herself at a beach.

The former actress has shared a picture of herself from her vacation at Finolhu Baa Atoll beach in the Maldives. She is seen seated under a shade on the sandy beach as she enjoys the view. She has worn a beautiful lavender attire and her makeup is matchless. She joked in the caption about her husband being tired of clicking so many pictures of her at the beach.

She wrote, “Relaxing by the beach And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics) @anas_saiyad20”

See post here-

Sana Khan is enjoying her vacation in the Maldives with her husband. She also shared a hilarious video of expectation versus reality in which she is enjoying sitting on a swing and her husband is pushing the swing. She can be seen going crazy with laughter as her hubby pushed the swing. She captioned, “Was expecting love & gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach & jaws still hurting”

Sana Khan got married to Surat-based businessman Anas Saiyad in an intimate affair in November 2020.

