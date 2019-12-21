PHOTOS: Sanjivani’s Surbhi Chandna shows us how to slay in hospital clothes as she turns muse for Namit Khanna

Surbhi Chandna is currently seen as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani. Recently, as per the show’s plot, Surbhi is now a patient in the hospital. Here’s how the Sanjivani star turned her boring hospital look into uber-chic with the help of Namit Khanna. Check it out.

One of the most popular stars of the television industry is Surbhi Chandna. The talented actress has come a long way from her first stint in Taarak Mehta ka Oolatah Chashmah to Sanjivani. Recently, Surbhi even penned a heartfelt note to thank everyone for this journey in the industry. Now, after Isqbaaaz’s Annika, Surbhi stepped into the shoes of Dr Ishani in Sanjivani and managed to leave a mark with her acting as well as her style. Even her co-stars like Namit Khanna and Kunal Bhan turn photographers for her during shoots.

From her chic dresses to beautiful looks, Surbhi has won her fans with her photos. Recently, as per the show’s plot, Surbhi aka Dr Ishani will be seen going into a coma as a patient in the hospital. Amidst this, Surbhi was shooting with her co-star Namit Khanna for the scene. But, being her fun self, she decided to add some zing to the lacklustre hospital outfits. For this, her co-actor Namit helped her as Surbhi struck several poses while she lay on the hospital bed.

Surbhi’s hilarious caption stole the show. She shared the photos and wrote, “Make Boring Hospital Clothes Look Fabulous and rock it in this Vintage Pose Sessh Credits - #namitkhannaphotography #behindthescenes #drishani #drishaniincoma #sanjivani.” Rohit Roy took to the comment section to praise Surbhi. He wrote, “Bae, you look hot even when ur in hospital.”

Sanjivani is one of the popular shows on TV. It returned to the small screen after 17 years and with it, Mohnish Bahl as Dr Shashank and Gurdeep Punjj as Dr Juhi also came back on the show. Apart from this, Surbhi, Namit, Rohit Roy as Dr Vardhan and Sayantani Ghosh as Dr Anjali also joined the gang of doctors in Sanjivani.

