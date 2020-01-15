PHOTOS: Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna is giving out major date night outfit goals and how

Surbhi Chandna shared some photos on social media and well, she sure looks stunning in those. Check out the photos right here.

Surbhi Chandna has definitely been giving out major fashion goals with her role as Dr. Ishani in Sanjvani. The actress' social media has been full of photos of her outfits that we all keep gushing over. While Surbhi sported some of the prettiest traditional outfits with a touch of western looks, and now, with Sanjivani, she has been giving out major western wear outfit inspiration and just how.

Her next look for Sanjivani seems to have struck a chord with us all over again because she is dressed to impress in her latest photos. The actress put together a thigh-high slit printed skirt and paired it with a blue shiny satin top. Just like the top, her face was also shining bright and she accessorized the look with a simple silver neckpiece and left her hair open along with white heels, and a watch.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi and Namita Khanna starrer is all set to take a leap, and also making his exit from the show, will be Dr. Shashank himself, i.e. Mohnish Bahl. There were also reports about Rohit Roy exiting the show, however, turns out those aren't true, but we will be witnessing new entries soon.

