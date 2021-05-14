  1. Home
PHOTOS: Shaheer Sheikh gives a glimpse of his new dreamy house as he wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has reportedly brought a new lavish house and shared a glimpse of it via photos while wishing his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
Actor Shaheer Sheikh has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star is reportedly expecting his first child with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. As per a report in the Times of India, the couple is keeping this news under wraps at present due to the current pandemic situation. The report also mentioned that Ruchikaa is in the first trimester of her pregnancy and the duo is "looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives."

Well, now the recent social media post of Shaheer seems to suggest that the power couple will welcome their first child in their new house that the actor recently bought. Yes, you read that right! Shaheer has reportedly brought a new lavish home in Lokhandwala. The price of this new bungalow reportedly cost, a whopping Rs 6 crore. While wishing his fans, Shaheer Sheikh gave a glimpse of his new abode as he posted photos that seem to be of his beautiful terrace garden, decorated with flowers. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor shared a couple of clicks showing the moon. The post was captioned as, “#ChandMubarak everyone.”

Notably, his friend Zara Khan confirmed that Shaheer has shifted to his new house as she commented on his post, “An naya ghar mubarakkk to u too!!! Mashallah @shaheernsheikh. He replied to her with two red heart emojis.

Take a look at the posts below:

For the unversed, Shaheer and Ruchikaa, who had met through common friends, tied the knot in November 2020 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members.

Credits :Shaheer Sheikh InstagramTOI

