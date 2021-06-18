PHOTOS: Shaheer Sheikh looks cool in all black casual outfit as he steps out in the city

Shaheer Sheikh has returned from Siliguri where he was shooting for his upcoming serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Shaheer Sheikh, popular as a handsome hunk of the television industry, is in headlines after reports started coming in that he will be seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. He will be playing the role of iconic Manav but confirmation is still awaited. The actor was last seen Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke which went off air. He became popular from the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi which is all set to come with its third season. The shooting of the same is going on in Siliguri. His chemistry with Erica Fernandes was loved by fans.

Today, the actor was spotted in the city in a casual outfit. He was wearing a simple black tee and black track pants. He was also wearing a mask and even posed for the shutterbugs. At the request of the shutterbugs, he removed the mask. He was recently seen in a music video with . The video titled Baarish Ban Jaana and is trending on digital platforms. The song was shot in Jammu and Kashmir. Fans are loving their pair in the song.

But apart from this, the actor has also made his digital debut with the show Paurashpur. Shaheer Sheikh has married Ruchikaa Kapoor in lockdown last year. And now reports are in that the couple is expecting their first child. But the actor has not been confirmed till now.

The show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi promo is released. Recently the third promo is also out. Shaheer and Erica will be seen in the lead roles in the serial.

