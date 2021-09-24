PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat make an appearance together in Mumbai; We wonder what’s cooking?

In the recent past, actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat became the major talk of the town for their stints in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. The duo shared a closed bond with each thereby igniting romance rumours in the minds of the viewers. Now, it seems that both Shamita and Raqesh have decided to make their bond stronger even after the completion of the show. On Friday evening, the two were snapped together in an upscale locality of Mumbai at Worli Bastian.

While making their public appearance together, the Mohabbatein fame was spotted donning a gorgeous nude two-piece set. She opted for a sleeveless crop top which was paired with a matching pencil skirt featuring a mini side slit. Baby pink lips and statement heels complete the look of Shamita. Meanwhile, Raqesh looked dapper in a black formal shirt which was paired with ripped denims. Stylish glasses and shoes rounded off the TV actor’s look. The duo were all smiles as they caught the attention paparazzi.

Take a look at their photos below:

Speaking of their bond, both Shamita and Raqesh have expressed their feelings for each other inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT. In one of the episodes, the Mohabbatein fame admitted that she likes Raqesh when housemate Neha Bhasin probed the former about their relationship. Neha asked her, “Do you like each other?” To which Shamita says, “It's so obvious that we do, right? He's lovely but I find him very confused.” She added, 'I am someone who is not confused. When I make a decision, I stand by it.'

In another episode, even Raqesh poured his heart out by saying ‘Je t’aime’ to Shamita. For the unversed, Je T’aime translates to ‘I Love You’ in French. Now, their recent appearance together hints that things might have begun to get serious between the two.

