PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty steps out in the city with Raqesh Bapat and mom Sunanda Shetty

Shamita Shetty is one of the most popular names on social media after her stint in Bigg Boss 15. The actress met Raqesh Bapat in the OTT version of Bigg Boss. The duo fell in love inside the house and expressed their feelings for each other. The duo are often spotted together after the show as they go for dinner dates and other places. Shamita Shetty was recently spotted with her mother and Raqesh Bapat in the city.

In the pictures, Shamita Shetty looks spectacular in a beautiful blush pink satin dress. She had paired the look with heels and kept her hair open. The actress was carrying a clutch along with her. Her mother has sported a blue elegant suit. Raqesh Bapat has sported a cool and casual look in a white shirt and blue denims. He had paired it with brown formal shoes. He is seen holding on to Shamita as she walked down the stairs.

See photos here:

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been dating for some time now. He had also come inside Bigg Boss 15 to support her. Shamita was one of the finalists of the season.

Talking about their marriage plans, Raqesh earlier shared with ETimes TV, “Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven’t got much time to spend together to gauge things. So, let’s hope for the best."



