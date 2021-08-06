PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill casts a magic spell in her floral studded dress from her latest photoshoot

The actress and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill has became a fan favourite after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is widely popular on social media for her gorgeous looks and fashion quotient. The actress has worked in numerous music videos after the reality show. She is active on social media and often shares her pictures and videos. Shehnaaz has recently shared pictures of her latest photoshoot as her fans are in awe of stylish looks.

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a new picture of herself as she has donned a completely different attire with a short hair style. She has sported a studded corset dress in beige colour. There is floral and sequin work on the dress. She has also worn heavy earrings with blush pink stonework. Her makeup is flawless and hair is styled in light curls. She had paired the dress with shimmery heels.

She wrote in the caption, “To Find Magic Around You, You Must Carry Magic Inside You”

See the post here:

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be soon seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. She will be playing the role of a pregnant woman and will be seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in the film. She has also been part of a couple of music videos. As per reports, there might be a special appearance of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Also read- 5 times Shehnaaz Gill chose comfortable clothes over trends; SEE PICS