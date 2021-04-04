PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill keeps it casual and stylish in all black ensemble as she gets papped at airport

Shehnaaz Gill, who was in Canada till now shooting for her forthcoming film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh, is finally back to the bay and nailing with her airport looks.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is very popular among the masses for her bubbly nature. Shehnaaz Gill gained popularity after she participated in Bigg Boss 13 and her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is still adored by fans and they are fondly called SidNaaz. After becoming a household name, Shehnaaz was not just seen in several music videos and will be seen sharing the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The actress has completed the shooting of the movie in Canada and has returned to Mumbai now.

The diva was papped at the Mumbai International airport and has opted for all-black ensembles as she posed with her usual smiling face in front of the shutterbugs. Her face was looking a little tired but the glow was present there on her face. Shehnaaz kept her hair open and also wore a mask and also requested everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To note, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant will be sharing the screen space with Diljit for the first time in Honsla Rakh and she is quite excited about the same.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s airport pics:

Talking about Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz had said that it is dream come true for her to work with Diljit Dosanjh. This isn’t all. The actress, who is famous for her fashion sense and charming looks, wants to explore the singing field too. She is a very good singer herself but she wants to become a playback singer.

