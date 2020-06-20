PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in a yellow summer dress as she steps out for a meeting amid lockdown

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was snapped by the paps earlier in the evening today and well, we bet fans can't keep calm. Check out the photos here.

Bigg Boss 13 is long from over, however, it looks like the popularity that the contestants enjoy is not over just yet. While fans continue to send out all the love to the contestants online and via so many overwhelming messages, they have been waiting to see them in action soon. And today, the paps happened to spot Shehnaaz Gill while she was out for a meeting in the city and we are sure that the fans can't keep calm.

Shehnaaz stepped out in the city wearing a pretty yellow summer dress and she also had this adorable headband on. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant kept her look casual and opted for a no-makeup day while ensuring that her mask is in place. Since she was out for a meeting, it makes us wonder what is cooking after all and just how soon will the fans get lucky to see her do more work.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's photos here:

ALSO READ: When Shehnaaz Gill's fans spotted her wearing an outfit similar to Sidharth Shukla's mom; Take a look

Earlier in an interview, Shehnaaz had got talking about her future projects and what she wishes to do. The Punjabi singer and actress told us, "I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do."

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×