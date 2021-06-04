PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill sends the internet into a meltdown with her chic floral look; Fans call her 'Cute'

Popular star Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to share a series of stunning clicks in a pretty look. Her photos left netizens gushing over her smile and pretty attire.

Among the popular stars to emerge from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill managed to garner a lot of love from fans and continues to be a rage among them. The gorgeous star has undergone a massive transformation since her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and now, her stylish looks often take over the internet. From rocking a salwar kameez to slaying in a dress, Shehnaaz managed to win hearts with each of her looks. And now, her recent set of photos is sending the internet into a meltdown.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz shared a series of photos in which she is seen lying in bed in a chic look. With her hair perfectly styled and left open, she managed to captivate everyone with a lazy yet dreamy shoot. She is seen clad in a floral grey and white dress in the photos. Her make up is kept natural and as she struck several cool poses, she managed to leave everyone in awe of her sweet smile.

Take a look:

Sharing the photos with her fans, Shehnaaz only put a smile emoticon in the caption. As soon as she shared the photos, they went viral among her fans and fan clubs. A fan wrote, "ou breathtaking beauty." Another commented, "Cute". Another wrote, "Look who is back , shehnaaz blessing our feed with beautiful pics."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz managed to win hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 last year and her friendship with Sidharth Shukla has been the talk of the town since then. Recently, when Sidharth's series was released, Shehnaaz rooted for him and urged all to watch his debut series. The two also did a music video together titled Shona Shona and managed to win hearts. Shehnaaz also will be seen in Honsla Rakh, a Punjabi film, with Diljit Dosanjh.

