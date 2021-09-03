PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill stands close to Sidharth Shukla's funeral pyre, mum Rita Shukla spotted leaving.

More than 24 hours after the tragic news of Sidharth Shukla's demise surfaced and broke a million hearts, the actor was laid to rest on Friday afternoon. Sidharth's close friends and family came together to bod him goodbye for one last time. Media flocked to the crematorium in Mumbai's suburbs and scenes of chaos ensued as television stars tried to enter through the main gate.

Inside, Sidharth's mum Rita Shukla, his sisters, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni and many others gathered to see their loved one. The last rites began around 2:30-3 PM and concluded soon after. Post 4 PM, Sidharth's mum Rita Shukla was seen leaving the crematorium and heading towards her car alone with another person behind her.

As for Shehnaaz, the actress and late Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend was seen standing close to his funeral pyre. Shehnaaz, who was wearing a red and white kurta pyjama, was snapped from a distance by the paparazzi. She was seen alongside another elderly woman and had covered her head with her dupatta.

Take a look at their photos below:

An inconsolable Shehnaaz was mobbed by the paparazzi when she arrived. Despite police presence, the actress who was shattered had to fight her way through to get to the gate of the crematorium and enter with her brother Shehbaz.

