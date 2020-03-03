PHOTOS: Shivangi Joshi dolls up in a lehenga; Former YRKKH co star Mohena Kumari Singh calls her 'Pretty'

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi will make you go 'aww-dorbale' in her latest traditional outfit. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the prettiest actresses in Telly Town. Whether it is a red carpet outfit, or a casual day out attire or traditional wear, the young actress knows to pull each look with perfection. She knows what suits her, and dresses accordingly. Shivangi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often surprises fans with beautiful pictures from her whereabouts and today was no different. The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actress took to her Instagram handle to share other enchanting pictures from one of her recent photo-shoots, and it left everyone spellbound.

In the pictures, Shivangi is seen donning a beautiful skin color lehenga with heavy shimmery embroidery. But the icing on the cake as Shivangi's off-shoulder blouse, which gave her a mix of sweet and sassy. She paired it up with a beautiful green necklace and statement earrings. Open traces, pink lips, and fresh dewy makeup completed her look, making our eyes roll in awe. Within moments of Shivangi sharing her beautiful traditional look, her fans went berserk and couldn't stop gushing over how mesmerizing she looked. Among them were also her former YRKKH co-star Mohena Kumari Singh, who went all 'Pretty Pretty, while Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam commented, 'Hey Gorgeous.'

Take a look at Shivangi's awe-inspiring picture here:

Talking about Shivangi, she recently took the musical route with her first music video feature in 'Aadatein'. The soulful melody has received a great response from the audience. What are your thoughts on Shivangi's lehenga look? Do you like it or not? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi's first solo performance on 'Aadatein' proves she can dance like a pro; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Read More