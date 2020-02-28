PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari is all decked up in a beautiful saree for reception; Fans call her 'Dream Girl'

Shweta Tiwari will leave you spellbound in her saree look. Check it out.

Shweta Tiwari is not only one of the finest actresses that we have, but also the most beautiful ones. The diva has been associated with the small-screen for nearly two decades now, but still manages to be so relevant and relatable. While her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been decently entertaining the fans, Shweta is also making heads turns with her awe-inspiring social media posts. If you've been following her you might know that she never leaves a chance to share a glimpse about her whereabouts with the fans. And if you're not aware, Shweta had been prepping up for a family wedding, pictures of which she shared on Instagram.

Just a few hours ago, the pretty face again treated her fans with some pictures from the family wedding reception. In the pictures, Shweta is seen donning a beautiful brown saree with silver embroidery. She paired it up with a shimmery spaghetti strap blouse and statement earrings. With open traces and minimal makeup, Shweta looked like a breath of fresh air. Without too much work, keeping it elegant and classy as always. The highlight, however, remains to be her bright wide smile and endearing poses.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari goes the Kareena Kapoor Khan way as she flaunts her latest hairdo; Fans go gaga on her new look



Within moments of the beautiful actress sharing the pictures, her fans went berserk and showered immense love on her. While some couldn't gush over her beauty, others' tagged her as the 'Dream Girl.' Among them was also Jay Bhanushali's wife Maahi Vij who went all hearts for Shweta's enchanting looks.

Take a look at Shweta's spellbinding saree look:

Well, we must say, Shweta is aging like fine wine. Who could even believe she's a mommy of two? Indeed a yummy mommy! What are your thoughts about Shweta's look? Is it a Yay or Nay from your end? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak look ethereal in yellow ethnic attire as they attend a wedding; See Pics

Credits :Instagram

Read More