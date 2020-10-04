PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak twin in red & white outfits as they celebrate the former's birthday

Shweta Tiwari who is currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday. Check out her latest pictures with daughter Palak.

Shweta Tiwari has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry for a long period. She rose to fame by appearing in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and others. She is still considered as one of the most sought after celebs in the Indian telly town for all the obvious reasons. The talented actress recently turned a year older this Sunday. Shweta celebrated her birthday with none other than Palak Tiwari herself and yes, the pictures are out!

Palak has termed her mom as ‘Jr. Tiwari’ as she wishes the latter on her birthday through an Instagram post. She has also shared a few pictures along with the post in which the mother-daughter duo is seen twinning in red and white outfits. We bet Shweta Tiwari is aging like fine wine and these new pictures are proof! The actress is wearing a red top with frills and white jeans. Palak wears a one-shoulder top and jeans.

Check out the pictures below:

Shweta Tiwari had tested COVID-19 positive a few days back that left her fans worried. However, she took to social media sometime back and announced about completing her isolation period ahead of her birthday. Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari. It has received a positive response from the audience right from the beginning. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari will make her debut soon with the movie titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter that is directed by Vishal Mishra.

Credits :Palak Tiwari Instagram

