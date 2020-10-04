  1. Home
  2. tv

PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak twin in red & white outfits as they celebrate the former's birthday

Shweta Tiwari who is currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday. Check out her latest pictures with daughter Palak.
10340 reads Mumbai
Shweta Tiwari celebrates her birthday with daughter PalakPHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak twin in red & white outfits as they celebrate the former's birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shweta Tiwari has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry for a long period. She rose to fame by appearing in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish, Begusarai, and others. She is still considered as one of the most sought after celebs in the Indian telly town for all the obvious reasons. The talented actress recently turned a year older this Sunday. Shweta celebrated her birthday with none other than Palak Tiwari herself and yes, the pictures are out!

Palak has termed her mom as ‘Jr. Tiwari’ as she wishes the latter on her birthday through an Instagram post. She has also shared a few pictures along with the post in which the mother-daughter duo is seen twinning in red and white outfits. We bet Shweta Tiwari is aging like fine wine and these new pictures are proof! The actress is wearing a red top with frills and white jeans. Palak wears a one-shoulder top and jeans. 

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to my Jr. Tiwari shweta.tiwari 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (palaktiwarii) on

Shweta Tiwari had tested COVID-19 positive a few days back that left her fans worried. However, she took to social media sometime back and announced about completing her isolation period ahead of her birthday. Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari. It has received a positive response from the audience right from the beginning. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari will make her debut soon with the movie titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter that is directed by Vishal Mishra.  

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari on shooting 'Roka ceremony' in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: It was a beautiful moment; See Photos

Credits :Palak Tiwari Instagram

You may like these
Shweta Tiwari performing arti with son Reyansh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is an endearing sight; Watch Video
Shweta Tiwari's estranged hubby Abhinav Kohli talks to son Reyansh post 3 months: Hopefully I'll meet him soon
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari tying rakhi to her little brother Reyansh is a sight to behold
EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari spills the beans about Shweta Tiwari's favourite person, performance, food, dreams
Palak Tiwari shares a sweet message for her 'queen' Shweta Tiwari amid Abhinav Kohli's accusatory posts
Shweta Tiwari's estranged hubby Abhinav Kohli shares a video of son Reyansh with a cryptic note

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement