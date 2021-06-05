PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari basks in the glow of the sun on KKK 11 set; Arjun Bijlani teases 'abs kyu chupaye?'

Sharing photos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari flaunted her sporty look as she enjoyed the sunshine. However, Arjun Bijlani was quick to notice & point out a funny observation in her photos.

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been on a spree of sharing glimpses from her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 from Cape Town and since she landed, she has been quite active on social media. From sharing her stunning sporty looks to dropping behind-the-scenes photos with co-contestants, Shweta has been ensuring that her fans get to see what she is up to on the sets of the reality show. And now, her recent set of photos have won hearts. However, it has also prompted her co-contestant, to tease her about her abs.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared photos in which she is seen flaunting her sporty look in a yellow co-ord tracksuit. As she basked in the glow of the sunshine, Shweta posed in front of the picturesque backdrop of Cape Town and left fans gushing over her smile. However, Arjun seemed to have made a hilarious observation about the actress and was not shy to ask her about it in a comment. He questioned Shweta as to why she was hiding her abs in most of the photos she shared.

Take a look:

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "Everything Worth doing starts with being scared! #kkkjourney #kkk11 #Darrvsdare #capetown." Arjun commented, "Abs kyun chupaye", with a laughter emoticon. Fans too were amused by Arjun's observation.

Meanwhile, the actress had previously shared photos with Arjun Bijlani while posing in a sporty avatar on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The photos went viral among their fan clubs. Shweta had even gone on to share photos with taskmaster Rohit Shetty as well and had praised him in her note. The actress had also been in the news previously due to her feud over her son Reyaansh with Abhinav Kohli.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari's traditional avatar makes fans call her 'beautiful'

Credits :Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Share your comment ×