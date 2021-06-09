PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari reveals how Rohit Shetty sent an Indian surprise for all in Cape Town amid KKK 11 shoot

Amid shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, Filmmaker Rohit Shetty surprised all the contestants with a yummy traditional treat. Shweta Tiwari took to social media to share a glimpse of it and thanked Rohit for it.

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been quite active on social media since she left for Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The gorgeous star has been sharing photos and videos from the sets and leaving no stone unturned in generating excitement among her fans. And now, Shweta has shared how Rohit Shetty surprised all the contestants on the sets recently with a yummy South Indian treat that reminded them of home in the city of Cape Town amid the shoot.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shweta shared photos and a video where she thanked Rohit for the sweet gesture. In the video, Shweta revealed that the filmmaker had sent South Indian breakfast for all before their shoot on the sets. In the video, Shweta is seen opening up the box of yummy treats and showing her fans how the taskmaster left everyone in surprise with the yummy meal. She expressed gratitude to him on her stories. In the photo she shared, we could see a box of Sambhar, Upma and other delicious treats.

In the video, Shweta said, "Yeh Sab Rohit Sir ki wajah se hai. Thank you, Rohit Sir." The gorgeous star has been sharing glimpses from the sets lately and even revealed in a video that she is called 'mumma' by all in Cape Town.

Shweta along with many other popular names like Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, , Mahekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh are competing on the show this season. Recently, Rohit also shared a post where he expressed that the new season will be exciting as he reflected on his 7 year journey with Khatron Ke Khiladi.

