  1. Home
  2. tv

PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari takes inspiration from Mumtaz for her sangeet look in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Shweta Tiwari sangeet look for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan reminds us of Mumtaz. You don't want to miss it.
11818 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari takes inspiration from Mumtaz for her sangeet look in Mere Dad Ki DulhanPHOTOS: Shweta Tiwari takes inspiration from Mumtaz for her sangeet look in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola starrer Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will be seeing some happy moments now with Guneet and Amber getting married. Their roka ceremony photos have created quite a wave on social media and now Shweta has left us in awe with her look from sangeet. Shweta will be seen taking inspiration from Mumtaz from the song 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche' during the ceremony. She shared a couple of pictures from between the shoot and we completely love it. 

Earlier talking about the new track, Shweta said, “I’m so happy for Guneet that she found someone who she really loves. Guneet and Amber are making their relationship official. Also, it’s sweet of Pammiji to have allowed her daughter to make the right choice for herself and to have accepted Amber as her son-in-law. Shooting for the roka ceremony was a sweet moment. It’s certainly one of the most beautiful moments in the show.”

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a mature love story about finding love in 40s. The story has resonated with many, and despite poor TRP, the show has managed to make headlines for its unique concept. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari on shooting 'Roka ceremony' in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: It was a beautiful moment; See Photos

Talking about his journey as Amber, Varun earlier shared, “Everyone needs a partner in life, and you cannot share everything with your children. These days it is no longer a taboo to find love even at a later stage in life. In fact, these days children play cupid to their single parents and find a perfect partner for them, who can be a support for each other for the rest of their lives. And our show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan highlights the same progressive thought.”

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement