PHOTOS: Smriti Irani shares glimpse of her Weight Loss Transformation; Fans say ‘Original Smritiben is Back’

Smriti Irani is a very famous name in the Indian television industry. The actress turned politician rose to fame with her fabulous acting in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii. The former actress is present a Union Minister and she is very active on social media. She recently shared unmasked pictures and fans are quick to notice the weight loss.

Smriti Irani is very active on social media and she regularly uploads pictures and videos for her fans. She often shares inspiring quotes for bringing out positivity in the life of her fans. She recently shares a post on her social media, where she has emphasized the importance of wearing a mask. Her fans had a keen observation as they realize that she has done massive weight loss. She wrote in the caption, “#MondayMantra—Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask avashya pehno …kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori #maskupindia #getvaccinated.”

See post here-

Smriti’s fans are highly excited to see that she has gone through a weight loss transformation. Her fans dropped appreciative comments like ‘Original Smritiben is back’,’ he new you after weight loss….’, ‘What a transformation Mam So inspiring,’ ‘The jawline has started showing.. hard work is paying off’, ‘Smriti you have reduced soo much’, and many other comments.

Earlier also she had posted a selfie, and the fans had noticed her weight loss. Her close friend Ekta Kapoor had also commented, “Thinnnnn”