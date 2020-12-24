PHOTOS: Soon to wed Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all smiles as they pose during the Mehendi ceremony

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who made their relationship official last month, will be getting married on December 25 in the presence of their respective families and close friends.

This year, Christmas is coming with an extra dose of happiness for Gauahar Khan and her massive fan following. After all, the stunning actress is tying the knot with beau Zaid Darbar tomorrow. And while it is just a day left for their big day, their pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing. After their Chiksa ceremony, the bride to be Gauahar had her Mehendi ceremony and we have got our hands on the pics of the ceremony.

For the Mehendi ceremony, Gauahar opted for a stylish golden outfit. The bride to be wore a golden lehenga which was paired with a mustard coloured top with mirror embellishments. While her make up game was on point, the Bigg Boss 7 winner completed her look with floral jewellery. On the other hand, groom to be Zaid complimented his ladylove perfectly in his white kurta pyjama paired with a golden jacket with mirror embellishments matching Gauahar’s lehenga. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi during the ceremony and appeared to be head over heels in love with each other. Interestingly, Gauahar was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi ahead of the wedding ceremony. On the other hand, Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan looked resplendent in her maroon and cream lehenga and was seen twinning with Zaid’s brother Awez Darbar. Besides, Zaid’s sister Anam Darbar also made a stylish appearance in her yellow lehenga with floral print.

Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s Mehendi ceremony:

To note, Gauahar and Zaid are tying the knot after dating each other for a couple of months. The couple had made their relationship official in November this year and ever since then, they have been treating fans with their love filled pics on social media.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

