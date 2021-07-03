PHOTOS: Surbhi Chandna aces the casual look as she reveals the secret for always being late

Surbhi Chandna’s new stylish avatar is a blend of comfort and fashion, offering the perfect look for a date.

Actress Surbhi Chandna is recognised for her role as Bani in the supernatural fictional show, Naagin 5. The actress is among the most popular celebrities on social media and has a massive fan following. She often entertains her fans with her pictures and fun video. The actress is also famous for impeccable style and fashion sense. Her recent post shows us how her look is perfect for the first date. The Ishqbaaaz fame has shared a picture of her in a stylish and cool denim look.

Surbhi has worn a multi-colour floral deep neck top along with high-waisted denim trousers. Her hair is styled in light curls and has worn a silver chain with a heart pendant. She has paired the attire with bright yellow pumps. The actress has also added a hilarious caption, “They Say Best Things Take Time Thats Why I Am Always LATE”.

See the post here:

The popular face of the TV industry, Surbhi Chandna has been part of numerous shows. She was last seen in Naagin 5 opposite actor Sharad Malhotra. She came into the limelight with the show Ishqbaaaz and her character Anika was highly appreciated. The actress has also been part of other popular shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi, Qubool Hai, Dil Boley Oberoi, Sanjivani and others. She has also worked in a music video with her Naagin co-star Sharad Malhotra. It was named Bepanaah Pyaar and was loved by their fans.

