PHOTOS: Surbhi Chandna gets a sweet surprise post her dip in the water in multicolour bikini

Surbhi Chandna has become a fan favourite with her fabulous roles in the TV show Naagin 5. She is famous for her bubbly and happy-go-lucky attitude. The gorgeous actress has a massive fan following on social media for her exquisite fashion sense and her enthusiasm for fitness. The actress often shares her post work out pictures with her fans. She is presently enjoying her holiday in Maldives and she has shared a stunning picture in a multicolour bikini.

The Ishqbaaz actress has shared gorgeous bikini-clad pictures of herself from her vacay in Maldives. She raised the temperature as her picture has gone viral on social media. She is seen enjoying her floating breakfast in the pool as she enjoys coconut water. She has also worn charming pearl drop earrings. The actress captioned, “This Morning Before i Check Out i decided to take a Dip in the Ocean only to Come back to a surprise planned”.

Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with the show Ishqbaaz in which she was paired with the actor Nakuul Mehta. She was appreciated for her acting chops in the show Naagin 5 and her chemistry with co-star Sharad Malhotra. She is presently enjoying her vacay in the Maldives. She had shared the pictures from the beach in her gorgeous beachwear. She had also elaborated on her experiences in a post, “Last Evening I didn’t want the Sun to Set I wanted to freeze everything around me while i watched so much beauty around me and then that moment arrived when i saw the Sun Set Up Close and Personal.”

Credits: Surbhi Chandna Instagram


