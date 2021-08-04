PHOTOS: Surbhi Chandna gets a sweet surprise post her dip in the water in multicolour bikini

Surbhi Chandna has become a fan favourite with her fabulous roles in the TV show Naagin 5. She is famous for her bubbly and happy-go-lucky attitude. The gorgeous actress has a massive fan following on social media for her exquisite fashion sense and her enthusiasm for fitness. The actress often shares her post work out pictures with her fans. She is presently enjoying her holiday in Maldives and she has shared a stunning picture in a multicolour bikini.

The Ishqbaaz actress has shared gorgeous bikini-clad pictures of herself from her vacay in Maldives. She raised the temperature as her picture has gone viral on social media. She is seen enjoying her floating breakfast in the pool as she enjoys coconut water. She has also worn charming pearl drop earrings. The actress captioned, “This Morning Before i Check Out i decided to take a Dip in the Ocean only to Come back to a surprise planned”.

See the post here: