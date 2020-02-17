PHOTOS: Surbhi Chandna is Mahashivratri ready in a turquoise kurti and printed velvet palazzos

Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna shells out some style inspiration in a turquoise kurti and printed velvet palazzos.

Surbhi Chandna, better known for her roles Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaaz and Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani is a true fashionista and her latest pictures are proof! She is recognised as one of the most desirable tv actresses in present times. The beautiful starlet started her career with popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah where she played the role of Sweety. The actress is an avid social media user and often blesses our feed with her wonderful pictures.

Just a few hours ago, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle and unveiled her Mahashivratri look flaunting a turquoise Kurti with printed velvet palazzos. She styled her hair in a bun and accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings. Surbhi opted for blue eyeshadow and pink lips sporting a fresh makeup face. Be it traditional wear or western dresses, the actress shells out major fashion inspiration. Check out her look:

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna is presently seen in the show Sanjivani 2 airing on Star Plus. It happens to be the third installment of the Sanjivani series and is the sequel of the 2002 show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. It also stars Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy and others in key roles. Sanjivani 2 premiered in the month of August and received roaring applause from the audience. Sanjivani 2 is counted as one of the shows topping the TRP charts.

