PHOTOS: Surbhi Chandna ups her fashion game with chic athleisure; Shaheer Sheikh spotted at sets of KRPAB3

Surbhi Chandna has been winning the hearts of the audience with her fashionable looks and charismatic personality. The actress made a mark in acting with Ishqbaaz, where she played the role of a bubbly and confident girl. Apart from acting, Surbhi is a massive fitness enthusiast and one see can many glimpses of her fitness regime on her social media. The actress was recently papped in the city as she sports an uber-cool athleisure outfit.

In the recent pictures, Surbhi Chandna is seen stepping out in the city. She has worn an orange crop top with black joggers. She had paired the looks with a sling bag and black flat footwear.

See pictures here:

Shaheer Sheikh was also recently spotted on the sets of his show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He is seen in the getup of his character Dev on the show. As per the reports, the show will be winded up by the end of the month. The actor is seen along with Cheshta Bhagat, after the shoot of the show.

See pictures here:

Talking about the wrapping up of the show, Shaheer said has shared with Etimes TV, “I gave my best to the show and enjoyed playing the character. The first two seasons had connected with the audiences and because it was popular with the masses, we came back with a third season. That itself shows that there was something about the show that viewers liked. I agree that the third season fell short of people’s expectations, but we all tried to make it work and gave it our best. The storylines were also changed and everyone in the team gave their 100 percent to it. Now that the show is getting over. I feel sad, but at the same time, I am happy that it lasted for three seasons and that is definitely a great feeling.”



