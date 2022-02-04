PHOTOS: Varun Bangera protects soon-to-be wife Karishma Tanna from paps as they exit Mehendi venue

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's pre-wedding festivities pictures are all over the internet. The couple, who will be tying the knot on February 5, is just looking adorable together. Today, they had their Mehendi function and it was nothing less than any grand affair. Right from the special performance of the groom to all masti—the ceremony looked perfect. Even the couple also slayed in ethnic attire. And now in the evening, they were seen exiting the venue when media personnel covered them for pictures.

Due to the crowd and paparazzi, Varun had to protect Karishma from the rush of fans and photos. He covered her just like a protective husband. Karishma opted for a yellow bandhani lehenga and Varun was seen in a contrasting coloured outfit for the ceremony. The actress was looking radiant and beaming with happiness. She captioned the photos, “Mehendi Vibes.” In another set of photos shared by Karishma, the actor looked lovingly into the eyes of her fiance. Actress Aamna Sharif attended the ceremony and clicked a few pictures with the to-be bride and groom.

A few videos of Karishma dancing with her friends at her pre-wedding function also surfaced online. She danced on “Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani” with Varun.