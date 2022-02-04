PHOTOS: Varun Bangera protects soon-to-be wife Karishma Tanna from paps as they exit Mehendi venue
Due to the crowd and paparazzi, Varun had to protect Karishma from the rush of fans and photos. He covered her just like a protective husband. Karishma opted for a yellow bandhani lehenga and Varun was seen in a contrasting coloured outfit for the ceremony. The actress was looking radiant and beaming with happiness. She captioned the photos, “Mehendi Vibes.” In another set of photos shared by Karishma, the actor looked lovingly into the eyes of her fiance. Actress Aamna Sharif attended the ceremony and clicked a few pictures with the to-be bride and groom.
A few videos of Karishma dancing with her friends at her pre-wedding function also surfaced online. She danced on “Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani” with Varun.
To note, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged in November last year. Karishma never posted pictures with Varun on social media. It was only on New Year that she wished her fans with pictures of herself and Varun.
