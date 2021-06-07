PHOTOS: Vishal Aditya Singh calls Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood & himself 'V2T2' of KKK 11

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal Aditya Singh shared a couple of cool photos with Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood. The actor gave a cool name to their group as they shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

As the date of the completion of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot draws near, contestants on the show are making the most of their time before returning to the grind. Speaking of this, Vishal Aditya Singh recently went on a spree of sharing fun behind-the-scenes photos with Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and . In his photos, Vishal is seen posing with his friends Shweta, Divyanka and Varun and having a gala time amid the shoot. The photos surely give us a glimpse of their bond.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Vishal had a cool nickname for the 4 of them together and well, it surely has left fans scratching their heads as to what it meant. In the photo, Shweta and Divyanka could be seen flaunting their sporty look while Varun and Vishal opted for casuals. The 4 of stars could be seen striking several poses and goofing around amid the shoot of the adventure-based reality show. Sharing the photos, Vishal wrote, "V2T2 OF #kkk11 @varunsood12 @shweta.tiwari @divyankatripathidahiya."

Meanwhile, the shoot is currently going on in Cape Town and stars including Shweta, Divyanka, Vishal, Varun are competing with others like Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Mahekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill. The task master on the show is none other than Rohit Shetty and this is reportedly his seventh season. The filmmaker shared a post on social media recently and expressed that the world may have changed, but the spirit of the show hasn't. He also added to the excitement among fans for the new season by sharing a video of himself on a helicopter.

