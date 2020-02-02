PHOTOS: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Anurag Sharma ties the knot with ladylove Nandini Gupta in a traditional wedding

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anurag Sharma finally got hitched with his ladylove Nandini Gupta in a traditional Hindu wedding on January 31, 2020. Take a look at some of their wedding pictures here.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anurag Sharma is a married man now. Yes the actor who was super excited for his wedding has finally tied the knot with his ladylove Nandini Gupta. The duo exchanged wedding vows on 31st January 2020, i.e. Friday in traditional ceremony. And now pictures and videos from their big fat Indian wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, Anurag is seen donning an ethnic white sherwani, while Nandini looks like a doll in a red bridal outfit with loads of jewelry. The duo look extremely elated as they enjoyed their ceremonies. Not only they did dance together, but also shared a warm hug when they finally became man and wife. From dancing together to going all mushy, the newly-weds made the most of their big day. They ensured they made beautiful memories of this special day.

Take a look at their awe-inspiring wedding pictures here:

The wedding was held in Delhi in Nandini's hometown. Now, the couple is gearing up for a lavish wedding reception, which will take place in Prayagraj (Allahabad) at Anurag's hometown, a week later. The couple was in a steady relationship for five years before they decided to take the plunge. On the work front, both Anurag and Nandini are known faces in the Indian Television Industry. Anurag has been a part of popular shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Kavach, and Udaan. On the contrary, Nandini was last seen in Star Plus show Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Don't they just look super cute together? Here's wishing the adorable couple #AnuDini a heartiest congratulations and sending them truckloads of happiness.

Credits :Instagram

Read More