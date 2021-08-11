PHOTOS: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan papped in traditional attires

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest running shows on television. The audiences love the show for its plot and content. The main characters of the show, played by Shivangji Joshi and Mohsin Khan, are woven beautifully and people love to see them together on screens. Over the years, the characters have received lot of love and support from the audience for their excellent acting. The duo was recently snapped after shooting. They are seen in traditional and matching attires.

But as per the latest plot of the show, this image comes as a surprise. In the last few episodes, it was shown Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi had changed her identity and she was living as Simran in Dalhousie. Kartik goes there to convince her to come back with him and also informs her about getting into legal trouble. But she refuses to go back, hence Kartik decides to leave without her. But as per the recent pictures of the duo, they are seen together in matching traditional outfits. Shivangi Joshi looks gorgeous in the beautiful floral green lehenga and traditional jewellery. Her makeup is radiant and her hair is tied. Mohsin Khan has worn a golden and cream shade kurta and green pyjamas. They both compliment each other in the pictures.

See the photos here: