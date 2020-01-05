PHOTOS: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast are ecstatic as they finally celebrate Christmas on the sets

The entire star cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently celebrated Christmas on the sets of the show. Check out the pictures from the celebrations.

Well, we all have officially welcomed the New Year 2020 but there’s no doubt about this fact that the celebrations are still going on all over the country. Just like other people, our beloved celebs from the Indian television industry have also been indulged in the celebrations since the past few days. But there’s another hard fact that needs to be mentioned here. There are a few among them who do not get a chance to celebrate special occasions because of their busy schedules.

It seems like the same thing happened with the star cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai who finally got the chance to celebrate Christmas on the sets of the show. Well, one thing is for sure that all of them are seem ecstatic about the celebrations. If there is someone who looked the most adorable during the celebrations is lead actress Shivangi Joshi who posed as a Santa Claus and met everyone! Mohsin Khan, on the other hand, also looked suave in a gingham print blazer and black trousers.

Check out the latest pictures from the Christmas celebrations at Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets below:

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Naira has a new challenge for Vedika as she learns of her deal with Kartik)

Other than Mohsin and Shivangi, the rest of the star cast including Pankhuri Awasthy, Tanmay Rishi Shah and others also joined the celebarations. All the actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are known for sharing a good rapport with each other. A few months back, they also celebrated the completion of 3000 episodes of the show together.

Credits :Instagram

Read More