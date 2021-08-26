PIC: Abhinav Shukla wishes open sky & healthy living for Rubina Dilaik on her birthday; Hints about gift

Its the birthday of the gorgeous and fabulous television actress Rubina Dilaik on 26th August and her hubby Abhinav Shukla has shared a sweet post for her on social media. He shared a fabulous picture with a beautiful backdrop.

On the 34th birthday of Rubina Dilaik, her hubby Abhinav Shukla has shared a gorgeous picture of the actress on the social media. She is seen in beige floral gown and she has donned a light blue stole along with it. There was a picturesque background with palm trees, blue sky and green surrounding. He shared in the post, “Always open skies and clean air and healthy living on your Birthday …. To check out Ruby’s birthday gift wait for few days ! # @rubinadilaik”.

A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

The actress has been receiving birthday wishes from the co-contestants of Abhinav Shukla from Khahtron Ke Khiladi 11, on the post. Sana Maqbool wrote, “Happy happiest birthday R @rubinadilaik”. Sourabh Raaj Jain commented, Wishing her a very happy birthday”. The fans of the couple also dropped wishes on the post. One wrote, “Happy birthday Rubi..God bless you with lots of happiness and loads of love”, another wrote, “We know your gift would be something creative and special for Rubi..lots of love to you both”, another wrote, “Luckiest girl Happy birthdayyy baby.” The couple was recently seen together in the music video named Tumse Pyaar Hai. Their fans are in love with their chemistry in the music video.

Credits: Abhinav Shukla Instagram


