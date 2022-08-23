PIC: Akshay Kumar and Chandrachur Singh are all smiles as they promote Cuttputlli on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on the Television screen and has enjoyed a massive fan following belonging to all age groups. Kapil Sharma's show is currently off air as the entire team including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri, and a few others took off on an international tour. After three months of touring the world, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with some renowned personalities on the couch.

The first episode of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the cast of Cuttputlli including Akshay Kumar and Chandrachur Singh. Today Chandrachur Singh shared a picture with Akshay Kumar from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The two are all smiles and are decked up in an black outfit for the promotion of Cuttputlli.

Earlier, Kapil had dropped a few solo pictures from his latest photoshoot for the show and also shared a few pictures with Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil Sharma's tour:

Kapil Sharma spread his charm in the US, Canada, and Vancouver. The team shared several fun photos and videos from their tour, and Kapil's photo with Canada's Minister, Victor Fedeli was widely circulated on social media. Videos of them enjoying music, dancing in buses, and posing with fans also received immense love from the audience.

About Cuttputlli:

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film marks another collab between him and Akshay. Their last film together was Bell Bottom, which managed to win the hearts of the audience. Cuttputlli has been shot in Mussoorie and it showcases a gritty story that promises to leave you on the edge of your seat. It is a Hindi remake of a South film titled Ratsasan. The film is headed for a director OTT release instead of theatrical. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 2, 2022.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma sets the ramp on fire with his style and humour; This VIDEO is sure to make you go ROFL