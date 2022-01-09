PIC: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin twin in white; Fans call them ‘Made for each other’

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are the coolest couples in Telly world. They have been growing strong after coming out of Bigg Boss 14. Both had expressed their feeling for each other while inside the house. The couple always expresses love for each other at many times. Jasmin has even traveled to Jammu and Kashmir to her beau’s birthplace. Today, Aly shared a picture on Instagram in which he is seen twinning with her. Fans reacted to the picture and even called them ‘Made for each other.

Sharing the picture, Aly wrote, “All the best.” Quickly Jasmin replied, “Best best best you are.” In the picture, Aly is seen wearing a white colour T-shirt paired with jeans and a denim jacket. And Jasmin is seen wearing jeans paired with a white colour top. The actress has kept it to minimalistic and made a happy pose with beau. Both are surely looking adorable together. One of the fans has even written, “Made for each other’. Popularly they are called Jasly.

Well, both have also been seen in music videos which became an instant hit. Though they have not been seen in any shows together, but fans are eager to see them together.

Take a look here:

Aly Goni rose to popularity from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he essayed the role of Romi, brother of Raman Bhalla. The show was very popular among the audience which is based on a novel. Post which he is not seen in TV shows. He is more active in music videos.

