PIC: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin stun in ethnic attires at a Diwali party; Give fans 'Married couple vibes'

Aly jasmin in ethnic
PIC: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin stun in ethnic attires at a Diwali party; Give fans ‘Married couple vibes’
The festivities have started in the full fledge with the start of November. The small screen celebs are celebrating the festival of Diwali with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. The actors are seen enjoying themselves at the Diwali parties and they are seen wearing gorgeous ethnic attires. Aly Goni had recently shared a picture on social media from the Diwali party of his friends. He is seen along with Jasmin Bhasin in the post as he wished fans a happy Diwali.

In the recent picture of Aly Goni, he is seen at a Diwali Party as he gets clicked along with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin. She looks spectacular in the red suit with gota work. She had paired the look with golden heels and a purse. Aly Goni was seen in a brown kurta pyjama. He had worn sneakers with the look. Aly Goni wrote in the caption, “Thank u so much sunny bhai & purva for such an amazing night Happy Diwali to y’all and your family stay safe”.

Fans of the duo are liking them together as they commented, “Married couple vibes Ok byee”, another wrote, “Newly wed couple vibe aeh rahi hai”. One wrote, “Cutie pies.” Numerous actors dropped heart and love emojis.

See the post here:

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni confessed their love for each other on Bigg Boss 14. Earlier, they were good friends. The actors have worked together on several projects after the coming out of the show. The lovely couple enjoys traveling to different places together and they also share pictures of their trips on social media.

Credits: Aly Goni Instagram


