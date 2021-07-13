PIC: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly calls herself ‘Hawa Hawai’ as she poses in a pretty saree & wins over fans

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly looks gorgeous in a blue saree as she shares her photo with a funny caption.

The actress Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupama in the popular TV show ‘Anupamaa’. The actress is active on social media and has a huge fan following. She often shares pictures and videos of her personal as well as professional life. She is a lively and fun-loving person; hence, her posts and video often have a humorous touch in them. She also shares fun posts with the cast of the show. The actress has recently shared pictures in a beautiful saree as she looks gracious in the whole look.

The Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has shared a picture on her social media in which she is seen holding a paper fan. She looks gorgeous in the lovely blue saree and her makeup is on point. Her hair is tied in a bun and she has put flowers in her hair. She has worn ethnic jewellery matching with her saree. She is holding a fan in the BTS picture from the sets of Anupamaa. The actress has written a quirky caption, “Main aur mera fan - aksar ye baatein karte hai ki “Kehte hai mujko Hawa Hawaai”

The show Anupamaa has been ruling the charts for the last numerous weeks. The audience is liking the plot of the show and they are able to relate to the characters as well. The actress Rupali Ganguly plays the role of a middle-aged woman who divorces her husband due to his extra marital affair. The show revolves around her as she creates an identity for herself.

