PIC: Can you spot the similarities between Ankita Lokhande and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception look?

In a year that was marked with numerous breath-taking celeb weddings, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s stood out with their own charm and beauty. The couple, who have been dating for quite a while, finally tied the knot in a grand style in Mumbai on 14 December. Earlier today, the couple shared their wedding pics on social media that immediately went viral. In the evening, they also hosted a lavish reception party which was attended by many industry colleagues. What caught our attention, however, was the marked similarity between Ankita’s and Anushka Sharma’s attires from their respective wedding receptions.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who recently celebrated four years of togetherness, got married in Tuscany in December 2017. The wedding was a secretive, close-knit affair. The duo also hosted all their friends and family back in India on 21st December in Delhi. The reception was even attended by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anushka wore a red banarsi saree by Sabyasachi and looked absolutely ravishing.

She complemented the look with heavy jewellery and a tight bun with gajra. Interestingly, today at Ankita and Vicky’s reception party, Ankita also donned a regal red banarsi with a similar pattern to that of Anushka’s saree. Her accessorization was also quite identical, with a tight bun and sparkling jewellery. Nonetheless, be it, Anushka Sharma, in 2017 or Ankita Lokhande today, both the brides looked breathtaking in their own way proving that Indian brides in a red saree is always a splendid idea!

