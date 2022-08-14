PIC: Did Arjun Bijlani hint at a new music video?

Arjun Bijlani is a fan's favorite celebrity and enjoys massive followers owing to his acting chops and smart personality. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Arjun did numerous projects in his acting career which not only included television shows but he also hosted reality shows, did music videos, and participated in reality shows. Now, it seems like the actor is all set for another exciting project and has been teasing his fans as he drops a hint about it.

Arjun Bijlani's new post

Arjun took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans as he posted a picture. In this photo, Arjun can be seen holding a black umbrella, wearing a white blazer, and smiling ear to ear. In the caption, he writes, "Caption u decide song I will !!". As soon as this picture was up on the internet, his fans flooded the comment section and penned their assumptions about Arjun's next project. All are quite excited and are eagerly waiting for Arjun to announce his next song.

To note, Arjun Bijlani's last music video was with actress Surbhi Chandna titled 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar'. It will be interesting to see now with which actress Arjun will be collaborating if he is doing a new music video.

On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami and both even participated in the reality show 'Smart Jodi'. This duo is proud parents of a son named Ayaan. Arjun loves to travel with his family and recently visited Switzerland where they had a great time.

On the professional front, Arjun is a part of the web show Roohaniyat where he is starred opposite Kanika Mann. The second season of Roohaniyat was released on 22nd July on MX Player and new episodes air every Friday at 11 am. Apart from this, Arjun is also hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Chetna Pande asks Arjun Bijlani to fulfill her unique wish; Watch video