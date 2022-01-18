PIC: Divyanka Tripathi paints the town red with an ethnic look: I knew black was my colour until I wore red

Divyanka Tripathi has been known to keep her fashion game top-notch. The actress often mesmerizes fans with one alluring look after another. It will not be wrong to say that she is the most desired television actress currently. With her role as Ishita Bhalla in, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, and her ethnic attires, she makes her fans go gaga. She has a vivid collection of ethnic dresses that can charm anyone in no time. Today, she shared a collage of pictures in which she was again spotted wearing a beautiful ethnic outfit.

In the picture, the actress is wearing a red embroidered kurta paired with sharara and dupatta. To complete the look, she went for golden hue makeup and styled her hair in curl. She was looking gorgeous with little kohl eyes. Her lipstick was in red colour which was going with her whole get up. And not to miss is her charming smile which she flashed on the camera. The actress often shares her pictures in the ethnic outfit and this one is perfect for any festival.

Divyanka captioned the post as ‘I knew black was my colour, until I wore red.’ Fans called her beautiful in the comment section.

Take a look at the post here:

Divyanka has recently made her debut in the music video ‘Babul Da Vehda’. The song is about the emotional rollercoaster a bride and her family go through on her journey to move on from her childhood home. Composed by Meet Bros, the vocals have been given by Asees Kaur.

