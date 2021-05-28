PIC: Jasmin Bhasin ‘blooms and shines’ as she looks vibrant in a pink tracksuit; Beau Aly Goni reacts

Jasmin Bhasin has tested negative for COVID 19. The actress is recovering well. She has shared her latest picture on Instagram.

Jasmin Bhasin posts new pictures on her social media accounts and most of them are with her beau Aly Goni. They started dating each other during Bigg Boss 14. Post the reality show, the couple featured in music videos too. Their recent song ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ is still entertaining the masses. This is their second song together. However, recently the couple had tested positive for COVID-19 and have now recovered. The actress was in Jammu with Aly and has now returned to Mumbai.

Jasmin has shared a beautiful picture of her on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Bloom & Shine.’ In the picture, she is seen wearing a tracksuit with her hair open. The actress has opted for soft makeup. She has applied a pink blush on her cheeks with light colour lipstick. Her whole attire is giving fresh vibes. And don’t miss her blue nail colour. Her beau Aly Goni also dropped a comment saying ‘Palat’ in the comment section. To note, he is in Jammu with his family. His family members had also tested positive.

Fans are going gaga over the picture and have dropped comments. One of the users wrote, ‘You are so beautiful. While another said, ‘You look like a fresh flower.’

Jasmin has not been seen in any serials. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 but was evicted. She didn’t reach the finale. But she grabbed attention for her fights with Rubina Dilaik.

