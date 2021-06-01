PIC: Karanvir Bohra feels blessed to be a father of three daughters; Anita Hassanandani is all hearts

Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his daughters. They look adorable while posing.

Television actor Karanvir Bohra is a doting father of three daughters. He always shares pictures, videos of his daughters and wife. His pictures show that he loves spending time with them. Recently, he had shared a video of how his daughter is giving him a head massage and he called it the world’s best massage. And now he has shared another picture of his three daughters Vienna, Raya Bella and Gia and mentioned that how lucky he feels to be their father.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a photo of his daughters and expressed how he feels to be their father. His caption reads, "I’m blessed to be a father of you three. He further referred to them as holy trinity and wrote, "my #holytrinity #laxmisaraswatiparvati". As soon as he posted the picture, fans and celebrities started dropping comments. dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Barkha Sengupta wrote, "So blessed @karanvirbohra love to all of u.".

Other celebrities also dropped comments. Fans called him an angel and blessed his daughter with lovely wishes. In the picture, the actor’s newborn is also seen.

Recently, he had shared a video where he was seen playing with his third daughter’s cheek. The actor has been missing from the television for a long time. He is active on digital platforms but for some time his new show has not been released. He rose to fame with his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He played the role of Shweta Tiwari’s son.

