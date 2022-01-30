PIC: Krishna Mukherjee to make a comeback on Ekta Kapoor's Naagin season 6?

Producer Ekta Kapoor is returning with yet another season of Naagin, one of India's most popular series. This spooky fantasy thriller series is one of the most anticipated on television and is well-liked by its viewers. The official trailer for the sixth season of the programme was released just a few days, and it appears to be bigger than ever. The storyline for this season has also been announced by the producers. Naagin 6 tells the narrative of a deadly virus, much to everyone's amazement. To make things more interesting, recently Krishna Mukherjee, who was the protagonist of Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, posted a pic on her Instagram, revealing that she is going to make a comeback in the new season.

In the pic shared by Krishna on her Instagram, she looked absolutely gorgeous in her Naagin inspired attire. Along with the post, she wrote, ‘NAAGIN Stay tuned @ektarkapoor @muktadhond @colorstv Naagin Vasant panchami.’ A while back, Tellychakkar reported that a Basant Panchami Special starring Krishna Mukherjee, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassnandani and Surbhi Chandna as well as Pearl V Puri, would air on the 5th and 6th of February. Yesterday, even Adaa Khan posted on her Instagram, informing her fans of her little comeback on Instagram.

Check Krishna's post:

Coming to the recent promo, it was shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV. The caption reads, “Desh ki raksha karne ke liye, zeher bann kar zeher ko hi khatam karne aa rahi hai Naagin, phir ek baar! #Naagin jald hi #Colors par @Voot.” The 42-second long video hinted towards the fight of the shapeshifting serpent with the pandemic that hit the world in 2020. However, the makers did not reveal the face of Naagin yet and left it to the audience’s imagination.

