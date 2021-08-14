PIC: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya starts her birthday holidays in style; Karan Kundrra comments

Kundali Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya is having a gala time as her birthday month is going on. The actress recently shared a social media post as she embarks on her birthday holiday. It is her birthday is on 17th August, hence she has decided to enjoy it with her friends. She is active on social media and often shares her pictures and video with her fans. She also shared BTS pictures with the cast members of her show.

In the recent picture shared by Shraddha Arya, she looks spectacular in a two-piece black outfit. She has worn a crop top with skin fit skirt. Her hair styled in waves. She has paired the look with black heels and layers of chains. She has done light makeup and looks radiant in the picture. She wrote in the caption that the picture has been clicked by Karan Kundrra.

She captioned, “It’s That Time Of The Year.. Happy Born Day Holidays To Me! Picture Credit: @kkundrra :)”

Karan Kundrra commented on the post as, “Hahaha what a fab photographer ;)”

As per reports, Karan Kundrra and Shraddha Arya are shooting for their new project and are seen together in her latest posts and stories. Shraddha had also shared a funny video in which Karan tries a filter on Instagram and complains that the filter looks good only on girls. She wrote on the post, “Oh Please you had the filter on your phone before I got it… Secretly you like your made-up look.”

Shraddha Arya is presently the lead actress of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya where she plays the role of Preeta.

