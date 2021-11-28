PIC: Nakuul Mehta shares screenshot as he misses wife Janki & son Sufi; Says ‘Ghar aaja pardesi feelz’

Nakuul Mehta is busy these days. The actor is currently seen in the romantic drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar. Viewers are liking the show and have given a positive response. But apart from this, he is also shooing for the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. The series, based on Sumrit Shahi's book by the same name, revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other. Well, for this show's shooting, he is not in the city and is badly missing his home.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Nakuul shared a screengrab from a video call with his wife Jankee and son Sufi. The actor has written 'Day 70. Ghar aaja pardesi feealz’. In the photo, he has hidden his son’s face with heart emoji. To note, the lead actors of the web series Nakuul and Anya Singh are currently shooting in London with the rest of the crew. In the series, Nakuul Mehta plays Sumer Singh Dhillon while Anya Singh plays his best friend Tanie Brar.

The show will be premiered on Zee5 on January 20, 2020. The actor had even shared the picture on his Instagram handle and announced about the second season.