PIC: Nakuul Mehta shares screenshot as he misses wife Janki & son Sufi; Says ‘Ghar aaja pardesi feelz’
Taking to his Instagram stories, Nakuul shared a screengrab from a video call with his wife Jankee and son Sufi. The actor has written 'Day 70. Ghar aaja pardesi feealz’. In the photo, he has hidden his son’s face with heart emoji. To note, the lead actors of the web series Nakuul and Anya Singh are currently shooting in London with the rest of the crew. In the series, Nakuul Mehta plays Sumer Singh Dhillon while Anya Singh plays his best friend Tanie Brar.
The show will be premiered on Zee5 on January 20, 2020. The actor had even shared the picture on his Instagram handle and announced about the second season.
Take a look at the picture here:
Coming to his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 show, the current track is focused on Ram and Priya’s marriage. Ram’s mother wants him to cancel his marriage with Priya and he agrees to it. Well, Priya also agrees and signs the annulment paper. But destiny had some other plans and divorce did not happen.
Also Read: Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh gear up for season 2