PIC: Nikki Tamboli slays in a neon saree and calls herself 'Laakhon mein ek'; Fans hail her beauty

Nikki Tamboli is among the well-known personalities in the television industry. The actress rose to fame after she participated in India's most popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Post her stint in this reality show, she starred in numerous music videos along with some popular television celebs. Apart from her acting prowess, Nikki is also hailed by fans for her splendid fashion sense and enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her glamourous pictures. Time and again, Nikki often stunned the fashion police with her style sense and proved that she is truly one of the reigning fashionista queens of the television industry.

From Traditional to western, Nikki can nail any outfit with perfection, and her Instagram posts are proof of her stylish avatar. This diva took the internet by storm as she uploaded some jaw-dropping pictures in a stunning thigh-high slit neon saree. Her breathtaking backless plunging neckline printed blouse steals the limelight and sharing these drop-dead gorgeous pictures, Nikki captioned, "Jheel ko kehte hain lake Why compare yourself with others when you are laakhon mein ek". Her friends have dropped amazing comments for the actress such as Rubina Dilaik calling her "Sexyyyy". Fans have too hailed her beauty and penned amazing comments.

Nikki Tamboli's career:

Nikki had appeared in the Tamil film titled 'Kanchana 3', which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Apart from this, the actress has also starred in two Telugu films. Nikki was also seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and later featured in numerous music videos. She also made a guest appearance in 'The Khatra Khatra Show', along with Pratik Sehajpal. Nikki collaborated with Television actor Shaheer Sheikh for a music video titled 'Ek Haseena Ne'.

