PIC: Pavitra Punia pens sweetest birthday note for her 'khansaab'; Eijaz Khan says 'Thank you baby'

Eijaz Khan celebrates his 47th birthday on Monday, August 29. This birthday becomes more special for the actor with ladylove Pavitra Punia by his side. Eijaz and Pavitra met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and shared a love-hate relationship. There was a passion in their fights that led many celebs and even host Salman Khan to believe that there is a feeling beneath the anger that is yet to explode. She fondly called him 'Khansaab' and it was after her eviction that Eijaz realised his love for Pavitra. He made it clear to her that he wants to have a stable life and shall introduce her to his father post the show.

Eijaz Khan kept his word and after Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia and his family grew fond of each other too. On Eijaz's birthday, she shared a sweet note for him that gave an insight into their relationship. To go with it, Pavitra posted an adorable photo of them and wrote, "To the superstar for many But a heavenly for me. To the man who never fails to surprise me with deeds that a angel can only do in today’s world. To the man who teaches me to be selfless when needed the most. To the man who can be a child to me to the mentor to me. To the man I feel proud and top of the world when you hold my hand (sic)"

Pavitra Punia heaped praises for the love of her life, Eijaz Khan, and continued, "To the man who is so ambitious genuine and forthright. To the man who never leaves us when things are not going easy. To the man who never fails to make me fall in love with him again and again and again. To the man who is the most handsome in this world to me. To the man who is the man of my life. To the man who proudly calls himself a family man now. To the man so intelligent and Nobel that I lack words to appreciate you many times and be wow struck. No words might be enough to tell you how precious you are to me. Happy birthday bubbi for our Peace for our love for our bond. We fight we love we live. Ever thine Ever mine Ever ours. Janmadin mubarak khansaab #eijazkhan #pavijaz #pavitrapunia (sic)"

Check out the post here:

Eijaz Khan dropped a lovely reply to this post made by Pavitra. He commented, "Thank you baby . For all these kind words. Will strive harder to live upto them. This journey is a blessing and a miracle now. Thank you. We will keep it that way. I you (sic)"

Adaa Khan, Dalljiet Kaur and several other celebrities from the television industry dropped birthday wishes for Eijaz on Pavitra's post.

