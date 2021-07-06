PIC: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar share their wedding invite as they 'begin new chapter of love & togetherness'

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar shared the invite for their wedding as they disclosed the D-date. Read on to know more.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actor-girlfriend Disha Parmar are ready to start a new chapter in their life. One of the most adorable duos in the TV industry, 'Dishul' has announced their wedding date, which fans were eagerly waiting for. The couple has shared their wedding invitation card on social media as they seek the love and blessings of their loved ones and fans. As per the invite, the couple will be getting married on July 16, 2021.

The love story of Rahul and Disha is no less than a dream. Rahul and Disha Parmar had been dating for over a year before he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer realised his deep love for her in the house and proposed to her on national television. He wore a t-shirt, which had 'Marry Me' printed on it. Disha Parmar later entered the Bigg Boss 14 house and said yes to him. The wedding invite is out today as both of them shared the post.

Talking about the wedding to a leading daily, Rahul Vaidya said, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Disha had also shared her views, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

