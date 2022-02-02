PIC: Raqesh Bapat holds ladylove Shamita Shetty in his arms as they celebrate actress’ birthday

Bigg Boss 15' Shamita Shetty, who is getting love and appreciation from the audience for her journey on the reality show, is in a celebratory mood and why not, after all, it’s her birthday. As soon as the clock ticked 12, her fans and followers poured in birthday wishes. Among all, boyfriend Raqesh Bapat marked her special day with some stunning snaps. He took to his social media handle and shared pictures with his ladylove. In one of the photographs, he was seen holding her in his arms. The couple's romantic pictures will melt your heart. Along with the snaps, he wrote, “Happy Birthday love @shamitashetty_official” with a red heart emoticon. For those unaware, Raqesh and Shamita fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15.

Apart from Raqesh, Shamita’s ‘rakhi’ brother Rajiv Adatia also penned a heartwarming wish for her. Sharing a lovely photograph with her, Rajiv wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday My Darling Shams!! On your birthday I wish you soooo much happiness and love on this special day! I pray you get all you want in life and much much more! Keep shining and keep soaring higher! Love you God bless you always and forever! @shamitashetty_official #happybirthday”

Take a look:

A few minutes back, even Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle and poured in love for her younger sister. To make her day special, Shamita Shetty’s elder sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra is likely to throw a birthday party for her in the day. She has invited Shamita’s friends from the Bigg Boss fraternity including Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat, and Pratik Sehajpal.

