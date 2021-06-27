PIC: Rupali Ganguly looks like a total boss lady as she poses in red lipstick; Fans in love with her look

Rupali Ganguly is very popular for her role in Anupamaa. The show is based on a story of a woman who is fighting stigmas of the society.

The show Anupamaa is one of the most-watched shows on television currently. The actors are also getting huge attention from the viewers. But there is one actor whose performance is the talk of the town. Rupali Ganguly, who is already famous as Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is riding high on the success of her comeback show. The actress has been lauded by the audience. The show is also ruling the TRP charts for months now. Whenever she shares pictures or posts anything on her Instagram, it goes viral in no time. But this time, she has shown how to rock a red colour lipstick.

In the picture, she is looking completely like a boss lady as she is seen in red lipstick. She has opted for a metallic colour grey dress with her hair left open. She captioned it as ‘Sometimes a SMILE enough to say everything.’ To note, the actress had hit the headlines over cold war rumours between her and Sudhanshu Pandey. The reports suggested that they were not on talking terms with each other and had formed two groups. But she quashed all such rumours and called them ‘baseless’.

Coming back to the picture, the fans also showered love on her picture. One of the fans wrote, ‘My whole family watch your serial we njoy it a lot mam.’ Another wrote, ‘YOUR PICTURES MAKE US SMILE.’

Take a look at the picture here:

The current track of the show Anupamaa is showing how Vanraj Shah and Anupama are leading their life after divorce. Vanraj has started a new job but Kavya is not happy and finds it embarrassing. But Anupama always supports him which is further creating problem in Vanraj and Kavya’s life.

Also Read: Sudhanshu Pandey dismisses rumours of tension between him & Rupali Ganguly: ‘These are silly things’

Credits :Rupali Ganguly Instagram

Share your comment ×