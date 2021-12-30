PIC: Rupali Ganguly wishes fans ‘Purrfect day’ as she strikes a pose with a cat

Rupali Ganguly enjoys a huge fan following on social media and always shares her updates of life with fans. She is currently seen as the leading actress of the show Anupamaa. Rupali is one of the most popular actors in the telly world. Well, today the actress has shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle and also wished fans a perfect day. She is seen wearing a saree and looking gorgeous while striking a pose with a cat. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “May we all have a Purrrrfffeeeccct day. Good Morning.” In the picture, Rupali is seen wearing a beige saree with rose print on it. She has completed the look with subtle makeup and a green bindi. As she shared the picture, fans dropped lovely comments. One of the fans wrote. “The cat's like 'do not disturb me while I'm watching Anupamaa.” Another wrote, “Just like our perfectttt rupsss.”

Take a look at the post here:

In an interview, she was quoted saying, “2021 was trying for all of us, for everybody. But there were blessings too. My family was safe and healthy. Then Anupamaa doing so well and giving me the due recognition as an actor was a blessing. But then again staying away from the family for about 60 days, staying away from my child for the first time in my life and shooting in Silvassa, that was tough. When you are the face of the show, you know there is no option as 150 families or more are dependent on the show, it becomes your moral responsibility that you work your hardest and the show goes on, no matter what!”

