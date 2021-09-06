PIC: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz remembers Sidharth Shukla: Nothing shakes the smiling heart

One of the biggest television stars, Sidharth Shukla passed away untimely on 2 September. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha on Monday took to Instagram and shared a lovely smiling picture of Sidharth Shukla. Shehbaz called Sidharth, ‘Sher Apna’ in the caption and further wrote along with the picture, “Nothing shakes the smiling heart”.

Shehbaz had penned a heartfelt note on Instagram after Sidharth passed away remembering the late actor. He had written, “Mera sher. You are always with us and you will be always. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon. I will not say RIP because you are not. Love you.” To note, Shehbaz bonded with Sidharth during Shehnaaz’s stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Shehbaz had entered the show during the family week, he went on to share a great equation with him.

Take a look at the post:

For the first time since Sidharth Shukla’s demise, his family released a press statement requesting privacy in their tough time. The statement read, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti – The Shukla Family.”

